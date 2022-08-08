ATHENS - Elizabeth Dixon Lowe, 80, Athens, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
She was born September 30, 1941 to the late Harriett Craven Dixon and Granville A. Dixon. In addition to her parents Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Harry E. “Gene” Lowe; grandson, Beau Anderson Gunter; two brothers; four sisters; and 14 half-brothers and sisters.
Elizabeth loved taking care of people, animals and flowers. She cared for numerous kids as she owned and operated a home daycare for 50-plus years. She was an active and faithful member of Joy Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Clayton (Jean) Lowe, Eric (Cindi) Lowe, Harriett (Allen) Gunter, Lisa (Jonathan) Jones, Kimberly Lowe and Melissa (Burt) Engler; brother, Bobby Dixon; sister, Betty Joe Anderson; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Monday, August 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East Chapel with the Revs. Barry Black and Adam Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 8, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Joy Baptist Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In