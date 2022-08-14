ELBERTON - Elizabeth "Laverne" Wilson Youngblood, 67, Bobby Brown Park Road, Elberton, wife of 50 years to the late Robert ‘Wayne’ Youngblood, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Laverne was born in Oglethorpe County on November 11, 1954, daughter of the late Benjamin William “Benny” Wilson and Alter Belle Massey Wilson, and step-daughter of Ethel Virginia Wilson, who survives.
She was a 1972 graduate of Oglethorpe County High School and a member of Lake Russell Baptist Church. Laverne retired from the billing department at Superior Pants Company and from the jewelry department at Walmart. She and Wayne were faithful volunteers with the Wounded Warrior Project and members of Streetmasters Car Club. Laverne enjoyed sewing, crafting, attending flea markets and yard sales, and working in her flower garden.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Jimmy Wilson and Linda Compton Kistler.
Survivors, in addition to her step-mother of Athens, include her children, Robert ‘Adam’ Youngblood and his wife Donna, Winterville, and Alter Laverne Youngblood, Elberton; grandchildren, Sarah Godfrey, Kyle Bogue, Amber Youngblood, Elizabeth Bogue and Dalton Youngblood; great-grandchildren, Carson and Grayson Price; siblings, Jake William Wilson, Sheila Ann Atkins and Dennis James Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lake Russell Baptist Church, 1047 Bobby Brown Park Road, Elberton, Ga. 30635, with the Rev. Phil Keown officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home, 1265 Washington Highway, Elberton, Ga. 30635.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Berry Funeral Home and Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Elizabeth ‘Laverne’ Wilson Youngblood. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
