Elizabeth Mae Nelms Compton, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the age of 99.
Born in Comer, she was a daughter of the late George Dewey Nelms and Jessie Lee Landers Nelms. Mrs. Compton was a former member of the Pilot Club and a longtime member of Meadow Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Rufus Compton and five siblings, Evelyn Bennett, Wilda Nelms, Randolph Nelms, Walter Nelms and Dewey Nelms.
Survivors include three daughters and their husbands, Deborah Compton Carey (Ross), Donna Compton Maxwell (Terry) and Daphne Compton Faulkner (Greg); three siblings, Barbara Jean Carrington, Howell Nelms and Lanier Nelms; five grandchildren, Christopher Carey (Jeannie), Kimberly Langley (Timothy), Tara Maxwell, Tami Ruff (Kyle) and Todd Maxwell; 12 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Rev. Mike Sarna officiating. Interment will follow in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Charlie Compton, Anthony Nelms, Bill Nelms, Doug Bennett, Dennis Wood and Glenn Wood and one honorary pallbearer, Charles Booth.
Family to receive friends: One hour prior to the service.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In