Elizabeth Marie Bales Sorrow, 52, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 30 2020.
She was a native of Athens and was the daughter of the late Bobby and Louise Archer Bales. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Lee Sorrow.
Marie was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed the Georgia bulldogs, Nascar, the mountains, her family and her grandchildren.
Surviors include sons Johnny Chumbler and Clay Chumbler; caregiver, Brian Drake; one sister, Elaine Sorrow; brothers, Bobby Bales, Donald Bales and Tony Bales; grandchildren, Harley Chumbler, Leeanne Chumbler and Hunter Boyd; and several nieces and nephews. She loved her fur baby Minnie Me.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In