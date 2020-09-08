JEFFERSON - Elizabeth Rivera, 44, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Mrs. Rivera was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, a daughter to Mr. Harry Joel Torres Sr. and Mrs. Nereida Zaragoza Torres of Winder. Mrs. Rivera was an administrative assistant in the medical records office at Northeast Georgia Medical Center and was a member of the Casa Vida Church in Suwanee.
Survivors include her husband, Raul Rivera III, Jefferson; daughters, Azaeli Nicole Rivera and Ashley Michelle Rivera, both of Jefferson; parents, Harry and Nereida Torres, Winder; siblings, Irmarilis Sanchez, Auburn, Harry Joel Torres Jr., Bristol, Penn., Gaddiel Torres, Chapin, S.C.; and Merarys Vega, Winder; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. in the Call To Salvation Church in Jefferson with the Revs. Harry Torres Jr. and Migdalia Rivera and Nelson Rodriguez officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens in Jefferson.
The family will hold a private visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the Hospice of Northeast Georgia, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville Ga. 30501, https://www.themedicalcenterfoundation.org/donate/donationform/.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In