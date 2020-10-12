WINDER - Elizabeth Ward Scott, 95, Winder, left this world on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
She was born September 22, 1925 in Clay County, Alabama, to the late Ulysses and Annie Bunn Ward. Mrs. Scott was preceded by her husband, Elisha Junior Scott; and siblings, Bill Ward, George Ward, James Ward, Gladys Harris, Shirley Bramlett, Zeffie Hall and Alice Gabriel.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Arlene Scott, Jasper; grandsons, Jason Scott and Jarrod (Susan) Scott; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Will, Spencer, Jacob, Gina and Jo Anna Scott, all of Winder.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church in memory of Mrs. Scott.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In