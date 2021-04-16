HULL - Ella “Ruth” Brown Gordon, 73, Hull, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
She was born on November 10, 1947, in Athens. She was the daughter of the late George and Rosa Mae Brown. She was retired after 41 years from Reliance Electric Company. Mrs. Gordon was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Richard B. Gordon; brothers, Alvin Mize and Malcolm Mize; and sister, Lillian Blount.
Ruth is survived by her brother, Howard Mize; sisters, Lenora (Bob) Ramsey and Sara Casper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Oconee Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 238, Hull, Ga. 30646.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
