BALDWIN - Ellen Hunter, 92, Baldwin, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
She is survived by her loving children, Tim (Tracy) Hunter, and Nancy (Richard) Cochran; daughter-in-law, Judy Hunter; grandchildren, David (Allison) Hunter, Brandy (Zach) Wilbanks, Daniel (Dena) Hunter, Mary (Jordan) Mickle, Jimmy Cochran and Hunter Cochran; sisters, Hazel Holcomb, Shelby Millsap and Martha Oneil; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Hunter; step-son, James Hunter; five siblings; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service: Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with the Revs. Richard Sims and Mac Palmer officiating. A private interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made to Hebron Baptist Church or Homer United Methodist Church,.
Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, “A Family Company,” 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, Ga., 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
