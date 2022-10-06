Ellen Romayne Boshell Thompson, a longtime resident of Banks County and member of Homer United Methodist Church, passed peacefully into the next life on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
She was prececded in death by her husband of 57 years, Beverly "Bev" Thompson.
Romayne was born in Walker County, Alabama, on November 23, 1934, to Mary Jane and Thomas James Boshell. She was the youngest of eight children. Romayne attended Carraway Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Birmingham and became a Registered Nurse, a career she excelled at and loved.
While in Birmingham she met Bev, a Korean War Veteran, who swept her off her feet. They married in 1954 and were blessed with three children and a beautiful home wherever they lived.
In their retirement, Romayne and Bev enjoyed traveling as well as being active in their church and groups like Mended Hearts, the American Legion and Auxiliary, Banks County Republicans, and Carraway Alumni. Romayne especially enjoyed volunteering for Meals On Wheels and anytime seniors needed a helping hand. She was a life well-lived, overcoming a diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes in her 30s and cancer in her 70s.
Romayne is survived by her three children, Harold (Teresa) Thompson, Cheryl (Harold) Smith and Carol Thompson. Also missing their grandmother are Samuel Thompson, Kevin Thompson, Sarah (Bobby) Brewer; and great-granddaughter, Zoey Brewer.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
