WINDER - Ellen Traylor Terrell, Winder, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center (Hospice Unit) in Gainesville.
Ellen was born July 30, 1949 and raised in LaGrange. She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Henderson L. Traylor of LaGrange.
Ellen was a graduate of LaGrange High School and graduated Cum Laude with a degree in history from Wesleyan College of Macon.
She began her banking career upon graduating from Wesleyan joining the Citizens and Southern Bank of Georgia in Atlanta. She was in the management training program and trained in all facets of retail banking.
She later joined Bank Earning International (BEI) as a consultant and traveled extensively throughout the United States working with banks in the updating and stream lining of banking procedures.
In 1987, Ellen and another former C&S employee, Carol Meeler, formed the Meeler-Terrell consulting firm. In addition to working with financial institutions in the areas of retail banking and operations, the company developed customized resource and training materials.
Desiring to stay home as their children grew older, Ellen accepted a position as senior vice president with Main Street Bank in Covington and North Georgia. When Brand Bank bought Main Street Bank, she then joined the Brand Bank management team retiring in 2015.
Her first loves, however, were family, traveling and spending time at West Point Lake with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Terrell, Winder; sons, Jon (Sarah) and Brad (Jeremy); grandson, Nathan; brothers, Tom Traylor (Jamie), Roswell, and Joe Traylor (Lynn), Newnan; and sister, Laura Trivette (James), Marietta.
An opportunity to visit with the family will follow a memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 in Winder at the First United Methodist Church. The reception will be held in the fellowship hall following the memorial service. An additional service at LaGrange First United Methodist Church and burial at the Traylor Family Cemetery will be held in LaGrange on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, Ellen requested gifts be made to: The American Cancer Society, The American Red Cross or The Samaritan’s Purse Charity (Boone, N.C.).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In