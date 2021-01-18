COMMERCE - Ellen W. Parker, 82, Commerce, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Parker was born in Carnesville to the late Maudie Means Watkins. Mrs. Parker was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, she was a secretary and then retired from Craven’s Pottery as a floral designer.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Parker was also preceded in death by her daughter, Phyllis Ellen White; granddaughter, Greta Carver; brother, Fred Watkins; and sisters, Tarpley DeCarlo, Nell Carlan, Mildred Barnett and Jean Tanner.
Mrs. Parker is survived by her husband, James F. Parker, Commerce; daughters, Leigh Ann Allen (Doug), Commerce, Wanda Kim Crane (Greg), Homer, and Cynthia Louise Thomas (Rodney), Pendergrass; brother, Charles Watkins (Brenda), Commerce; five grandchildren, Amy Irvin, Josh White, Julie Shadburn, Daniel Farmer and Anna Ellen Farmer; 10 great- grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home with a private family funeral service following with the Revs. Bethe Kellum and Daniel Farmer officiating. The interment will take place at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
