GILLSVILLE - Ellie Mae Parson Herbert, 93, Gillsville, went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Mrs. Herbert was born on August 27, 1928 in Banks County to the late Tom and Etter Nunn Parson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Roy O. Herbert; daughter, Valerie Herbert; daughter-in-law, Toni Herbert; four brothers and five sisters. Mrs. Herbert was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was the oldest living member of Silver Shoals Baptist Church in Lula. Ellie was a very loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ellie loved God, her family and friends, her church and reading her Bible.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Kenneth Brady; sons and daughter-in-law, Dale and Cindy Herbert, Danny Herbert and Tommy Herbert; four grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the care shown by Amedisys Hospice.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Silver Shoals Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenneth Barrett officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 18, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Silver Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Jan Parks, 939 Antioch Church Road, Lula, Georgia 30554.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In