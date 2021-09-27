HULL - Elmer Basco “Bud” Christian II, Hull, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021.
He was born May 24, 1958 in Commerce, the son of the late Elmer Basco Christian Sr. and Grace Jones Christian.
Bud was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where he served as deacon, Sunday School teacher and taught the AWANA classes. He and his family were also members of Hull Baptist Church for many years. Bud loved spending time with his wife of 45 years, Carolyn. He loved his two sons and his three grandchildren. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and fixing up classic cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Senior Police Officer Elmer Basco “Buddy” Christian III and Jason Allen Christian; and sister, Martha Christian.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Roberts Christian; daughter-in-law, Melissa Christian-Griffeth (David Griffeth); two brothers, Butch Knight and Billy Knight; two sisters, Debbie Meadows and Amy McDaniel; three grandchildren, Callie Christian, Wyatt Christian and Mason Griffeth.
Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
Celebration of life service: Monday, September 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Wells officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buddy Christian Foundation, P.O. Box 903, Colbert, GA 30628; buddychristianfoundation.org.
Arrangements handled by Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens.
