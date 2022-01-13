Elna Elizabeth Higginbotham Thompson passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 after a short illness.
She had been a resident of the Park Place Nursing Facility and before that she had lived with her family in the Campton community.
She was born on November 21, 1931 to parents Mell and Elizabeth Higginbotham. Passed family includes her two brothers, Tom Higginbotham and Gene Higginbotham.
She was a member of the Campton Methodist Church.
Her accomplishments were varied from a den mother to the Cub and Boy Scouts Troop 505 in Campton, last official post master for the Campton community, primary school assistant teacher, private bookkeeper and a public tax preparer.
Our Mother was devoted to her family, was a professional with her clients, and enjoyed each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was married to William Grady Thompson; and is survived by her children, David Thompson with his wife, Suzanne, and Mike Thompson and Sharon Thompson; grandchildren, Will Thompson, Clay Thompson, Chris Smith with his wife, Heather, and Michael Thompson; and five great-grandchildren, Grady, Sloane, Sophia, Koa and Liam.
A private family viewing will be on Friday, January 14, 2022, before a graveside service at the Barrow Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. Jim Ross will be officiating. Smith Funeral Home, Winder will be in charge of her service.
The family has respectfully requested in lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to the local Monroe Boy Scout Troop 705, P. O. Box 832, Monroe, Georgia 30655.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
