HOMER - Eloise Christine “Weezy” Parson Wade, 89, Homer, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Born on May 17, 1933, in Maysville, she was a daughter of the late Ervin Carter Parson and Minnie Magnolia Powell Parson. Mrs. Wade graduated from Banks County High School. Over the years, she was employed by the following: Baker and Taylor in Commerce, where she retired after 20 years; the hosiery mill in Gainesville; the Golden Pantry in Homer; and Banks County High School where she retired from nutrition.
Mrs. Wade was a member of Temple Baptist Church, who also attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. She was a lifelong resident of Banks County, but recently resided at Jackson Oaks Senior Living in Jefferson. She was loved by many, who knew her for her wonderful recipes that she enjoyed cooking. In her spare time, she also enjoyed puzzles, and traveling the United States, which she did until age 89.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie D. Wade; grandson, Adam Tailor Wade; and brothers, Paul Carter Parson and Edward Parson.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, David Wade, Phoenix, Arizona, Danny Wade (Crystal), Homer, Dwight Wade (Jean), Homer, and Derek Wade (Lisa), Homer; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Jasper “Jack” Parson, Warner Robins; sisters and brothers-in-law, Irene Magnolia Griggs, Anderson, South Carolina, Bonnie Parson Marchbanks (Edward), Demorest, Vickey Parson Thomas, Homer, and Debrah Rose David (Walter), Homer; brother-in-law, Grady White, Hall County; sister-in-law, Mary Davidson, Demorest; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lula, with the Revs. James Duncan and Lamar Purcell officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home, 175 VFW Post Road, Cornelia, Georgia 30531, 706-778-8668. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
