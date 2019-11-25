COMMERCE - Emberlee Addilyn Humphries, six-month-old daughter of Nicole Humphries and Mercedes Triplett, Commerce, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Clifford Triplett.
In addition to her parents, Emberlee is survived by her grandparents, Dawn Triplett and Billy and Summer Humphries; aunts and uncles, Zachary Humphries (Rebecca), Devin Humphries (Hannah), Truman Triplett, Autumn Humphries, Alexus Humphries, Kendra Humphries and Andrew Humphries.
Funeral service: Monday, November 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Cecil Pritchett officiating. Interment will follow in Hoschton City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
