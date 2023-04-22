COMMERCE - Emily Ann Hill, 24, Commerce, passed away at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on Friday, April 21, 2023, after a three year battle with colon cancer.
Born in Atlanta, Emily was salutatorian of Commerce High School and graduated from Clemson University Magna Cum Lade with a BSN in Nursing. Emily was enrolled at Brenau University pursuing her career as a cardiac nurse practitioner. Emily worked at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit.
She was the daughter of Dr. J Clark Hill III and Doreen (Hart) Hill, Commerce. Emily was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roland and Wilma Perdue Hill of Homer, and J. Robert Hart of Jefferson.
In addition to her parents, Emily is survived by her sisters, Maggie and Callie Hill, Commerce; her grandmother, Marcella Hart, Jefferson; her boyfriend, Ryan Van Dyke; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at Little Ward Funeral Home.
A private burial service will be held at a later date with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia, P.O Box 49309, Athens, Georgia 30604.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
