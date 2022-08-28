COMMERCE - Emily "Dinky" Turner Ray, 64, Hebron Road, Commerce, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at home.
She was born on April 29, 1957 in Elberton, to Frances Casey and the late James W. Alexander.
She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.
She is preceded in death by her father; brother, Jimmy Wayne Alexander; and husband, Keith Ray.
Mrs. Ray is survived by her mother; children, Pamela (Louis) Hallford, Donna (Aaron) Hollingsworth and James R. (Janet) Alexander; grandchildren, Eli and Josie Hallford, Triston, Travis and Trevor Hollingsworth; sister, Brenda Lee Edmonson; several nieces and nephews; and great-great-aunt; Annanette Maxwell.
Her wishes were to be cremated and no formal services will be held.
Arrangements are under the care of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street, Hartwell. You may leave words of comfort for the family by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.
