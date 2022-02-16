brooks

TALMO - Emily Goode Brooks, 93, Talmo, entered Heaven’s gates on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Born in Toccoa on February 28, 1928, Mrs. Brooks was the daughter to the late Thomas Owen Goode and Lottie Smith Goode. She was a housewife and homemaker and attended Talmo Baptist Church, Talmo, Georgia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Harrell Brooks; son, Anthony Harrell "Hal" Brooks; and siblings Frances "Nanny" Page, Quentin Goode, Owen Goode, Mary Louise Lanham, Doris Thompson, Katherine Goode, Thomas "Tinker" Goode and Patricia Goode.

Survivors include three daughters, Deborah “Debi” K. (husband James) Banks, Talmo, Patricia “Tricia” B. (husband John) Bridges, Arnoldsville, and Catherine Brooks-Geiger (husband William Marlin Geiger - deceased), Sautee; daughter-in-law, Linda “Lyn” Brooks, Columbus, Ohio. She was the proud matriarch to nine grandchildren, Joe Brooks, T.J. Brooks, Dustin Banks, Brooke Stoyle, Erica Bowen, Mark Bridges, Rachel Nation, Caitlin Geiger and Christopher Geiger; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside service: Saturday February 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Mark Spence officiating.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Talmo Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Talmo Baptist Church, P.O. Box 98, Talmo, Ga. 30575.

Evans Funeral Home Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

