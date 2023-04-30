Emily Rebecca McClellan passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at Park Place Nursing Facility in Monroe.
Becky was born on March 1, 1935 in Wilkes County, the fifth of eight children to the late Abner Lamar and Thelma Turner Lamar
She married Jack McClellan in 1951 and moved to Colbert, where they made their home until Jack's death in 2016. Becky was a homemaker and seamstress. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Colbert Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
Becky is survived by her daughter, Linda Carol McClellan; a brother, Henry Lamar; and sister Barbara Fletcher
Family to receive friends: Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville.
A private service and burial is planned.
Flowers will be accepted or a donation to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road, Danielsville, Ga. 30633
Her daughter wishes to thank Magnolia Estates-Oconee, Park Place Nursing Facility and Abbey Hospices for the excellent care and compassion shown to her mother over the past seven years.
Lord and Stephens funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
