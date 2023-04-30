mcclellan

Emily Rebecca McClellan passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at Park Place Nursing Facility in Monroe.

Becky was born on March 1, 1935 in Wilkes County, the fifth of eight children to the late Abner Lamar and Thelma Turner Lamar

She married Jack McClellan in 1951 and moved to Colbert, where they made their home until Jack's death in 2016. Becky was a homemaker and seamstress. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Colbert Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.

Becky is survived by her daughter, Linda Carol McClellan; a brother, Henry Lamar; and sister Barbara Fletcher

Family to receive friends: Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville.

A private service and burial is planned.

Flowers will be accepted or a donation to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road, Danielsville, Ga. 30633

Her daughter wishes to thank Magnolia Estates-Oconee, Park Place Nursing Facility and Abbey Hospices for the excellent care and compassion shown to her mother over the past seven years.

Lord and Stephens funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 30-May 6

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.