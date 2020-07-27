Emma Laurene Luke Hall passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Laurene was born in Bogart on September 22, 1924, the second child and only daughter of George Washington Luke Jr. and Cora Lee Dial Luke. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, JS Hall; and brothers, William, Aubrey and Bob Luke.
A resident of Statham since her marriage to JS in 1943, Laurene is known in town for her giant sunflowers planted along the side of the large garden she and JS cultivated each summer. The name of Statham's annual fall event, The Sunflower Festival, has been attributed to her flowers.
A long-time employee of various garment manufacturers in Barrow and Clarke counties, Laurene retired from Lyons Manufacturing in Athens where she had been the pants line supervisor. After her retirement Laurene attended the Winder Barrow Adult Learning Program and earned her GED. Following her retirement Laurene worked tirelessly in her yard and garden. She had a great love of the outdoors and would often sit on her back porch until well after dark.
She is survived by her son, Jerry (Anne) Hall; and daughter, Shirley (Keith) McElroy; grandchildren, Ashley McElroy (T.J.) Gay, Angie McElroy (Michael) Sandiford and Jeff Hall; and great-grandchildren, Austin and Tyler Gay and Tenley and Aisley Sandiford. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Monday, July 27, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Agape Hospice.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In