JEFFERSON - Emma Lou (Buffington) Weldon, 74, Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Mrs. Weldon was married to her beloved husband William Lonnie Weldon for 42 years. Emma Lou was a central figure in her family’s world and a devoted Christian woman.
She was born in Hall County on April 20, 1947 to the late Smith and Georgia Buffington. She is preceded in death by her siblings, brother, Edward (Mary) Buffington; and sister, Margie (Otis) Williams.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Weldon is survived by daughter, Kim Baugh (Jason), Jefferson; sons, Tim Weldon (Tiffany), Commerce, and Rodney Long (Martha), Smyrna; grandchildren, Breanna Bingham, Katelynn Weldon and Kaleb Weldon; sisters, Gennell O’Kelley (Gene Keiser) and Patricia Doss (Randy); brother, William Buffington (Faye); and step-children, Greg Weldon (Pam), Brad Weldon (Cathy) and Beth Colwell (Darwin).
Funeral service: Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Troy Herbert officiating with burial to follow in Cabin Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Tommy Parker, Chad Hemphill, Patrick McAuliff, Kevin Waters, Clay Phillips and Darrell Chaisson.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
