ATHENS - Emma Lou "Jean" Chancey Bennett, 76, Athens, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Jean was born May 7, 1946, in Oconee County. She was the daughter of the late Walter Ernest and Estelle Bales Chancey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Henry Bennett; brother, Jim Chancey; and a sister, Annie Ruth Harvey.
Survivors include her children, Marie Chandler (Boyd), Jefferson, Sharon Presley (Darrel), Nicholson, and Michael Bennett (Candy), Madison County; grandchildren, Dr. Brittany Lord (Austin), Joshua Presley (Holly), Brian Presley, Coyle Bennett (Brieanna), Brett Bennett and Cooper Bennett (Sarah); and great-grandson, David Alexander Lord.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with her son-in-law, Darrel Presley, officiating. Interment will be in the Center United Methodist Church Cemetery, 426 Old Commerce Rd. Extension, Athens, Georgia 30607.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home, 3195 Atlanta Hwy., Athens, Georgia 30606.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com for the Bennett family.
