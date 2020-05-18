MAYSVILLE - Emma Mae Ogletree Webb, 92, Maysville, entered into rest Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Mrs. Webb was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Ben and Ada Motes Ogletree, was a member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church and was a lifelong beautician. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Webb is preceded by her husband Mr. Delow Webb; sister, Helen Whitehead; and two brothers, Benny and Calvin Ogletree.
Survivors include a son, Scotty Webb, Maysville; brother, Joe Ogletree, Jefferson; granddaughter, Leanne Bell and her husband Chad, Hoschton; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hartley Bell.
Graveside memorial service: Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Tom Fish and Todd Dudich officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside. Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs and maintain the recommended safe social distancing of six feet because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4171 Plainview Road, Maysville, Georgia 30558.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In