ROYSTON - Emma Vernel Mathis Butts, 95, Royston, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Butts was born in Shelby, N.C. on April 10, 1927, daughter of the late Harris Mathis and the late Mattie Green-Mathis. She was a homemaker and member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Macon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Monroe; and son, Charles Wayne Butts.
Survivors include her sons, Donald Eugene Butts, Bellville, Texas, and Randall Monroe Butts, Powder Springs; daughters, Barbara Ann Miles, Brevard, N.C., and Billie Sue Lyles, Royston; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the Riverside Baptist Church with the Revs. Glenn Lyles and Tim Peek officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at the church. During other times the family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 215 Atkinson Bridge Road, Royston, Ga. 30662.
