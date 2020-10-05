JEFFERSON - Emmagene Fleeman Merk, 86, Jefferson, who entered into rest on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Mrs. Merk was the daughter of the late Pansy Davis Alexander and Clifford Fleeman. Mrs. Merk was a member of Jefferson First United Methodist Church, worked as a fire tower lookout at Fort Yargo State Park, and then for many years at Pansy’s Daycare, the first licensed daycare in Jackson County.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Merk is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Howard Merk; her brothers, Timothy Fleeman, Jimmy Fleeman, Charles Fleeman, Dickie Fleeman and Byron Alexander; and son-in-law, Dennis Bullock.
Emmagene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Mrs. Merk is survived by her four daughters, Yvonne Hudgins, Leigh Gholston and her husband Curtis, Jan Randall and her husband David, and Curtis Jean Ousley and her husband Tom; brother, John Alexander; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Woodbine Cemetery with Chaplain Eric Buffington officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are David Randall, Curtis Gholston, Hopper Alexander, Jacob Randall, Drew Ledford and Cole Ledford. Honorary pallbearers are Dutch Alexander and Kim Ketchem.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
