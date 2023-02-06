HOMER - Enis Brady Reese, 81, Homer, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Born on October 2, 1941 in Murrayville, Mrs. Reese was the daughter of the late Branson and Dora Harrison Brady. She was preceded in death by a sister, Runa Brady Gilstrap; and brothers, Reginald Brady and Ronald Brady.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Willard Reese; children, Jodie Reese Creswell, Shanna Reese James, Jonathan Charles Reese, Sonya Reese Williams and Tonya Reese Wilson; sister, Juanita Brady Adams; and a brother, Roger Brady.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. at The River Community Church, 5043 Thompson Bridge Rd., Murrayville, Ga., with the Revs. Dewayne Creswell and Lester Cowan officiating. Burial will follow at Wahoo Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friend: Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
