BRASELTON - Eric Christopher Stoneburner, 48, Braselton, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical, Gainesville Campus.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home- Braselton. The Rev. Billy Buchanan will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home - Braselton.
Born on April 8, 1972 in Albany, N.Y., Eric was the son of the late Gerald and Kathleen Quinn Stoneburner. He was employed with Solutionz where he was a project manager. Eric attended Journey Church in North Hall where he was also a drummer for the worship band.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jim Stoneburner.
Mr. Stoneburner is survived by his wife, Nelly Knowles Stoneburner, Braselton; sons, Dylan Christopher Stoneburner, Auburn, and Tyler Reid Stoneburner, Auburn; step-children, David Knowles (Ki), Signal Mountain, Tenn., and April Knowles, Braselton; grandchildren, Brittan Knowles, Bear Knowles and Lucas Knowles; brother, Bob Stoneburner, Rensselaer, N.Y.; sister, Donna Lauster, Kinderhook, N.Y.; aunts, Linda Boucher, Wynantskill, N.Y., and Janie Monahan, Kinderhook, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Flowers will be accepted, however, those who wish may make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org or mail to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to CURE.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
