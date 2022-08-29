AUBURN - Erma Edwards O’Reilly, 88, Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. O’Reilly attended Carter Hill Christian Church where she was devoted to her faith and a servant of the Lord. She was a longtime member of the Winder YMCA and had a passion for physical fitness. Mrs. O’Reilly was a lover of all animals and was a world traveler. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
Mrs. O’Reilly is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond James O’Reilly; parents, Joseph Edwards and Mary Voss Edwards; son, Kevin Kelly O’Reilly; granddaughter, Monica Jean O’Reilly; and siblings, Lester Edwards, Clarence Edwards, Dorothy Marie Reichoff, Marjorie Blue and Opal Jean Edwards.
Mrs. O’Reilly is survived by her loving children, Valerie Jean O’Reilly, Auburn, Kathleen Marie (Randy) Holland, Dacula, Raymond James O’Reilly, Sugar Hill, and Joseph Allen O’Reilly, Auburn; sister, Florence Hamilton, Ludington Mich.; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, William James O’Reilly, Gulfport, Fla.
Funeral service: Friday, September 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Minister Jacob O’Reilly officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 2, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family of Mrs. O’Reilly welcomes flowers or donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
