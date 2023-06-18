WINDER - Ernest “Ernie” Floyd Cowart, 83, Winder, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023.
He was a native of Frostproof, Florida, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ernie was a hard worker and worked most of his life, retiring after 20-plus years from Union Camp and then another 20 years with Publix in Winder.
He loved his Lord and was a proud member of Winder First Baptist Church, where he was a former Sunday School teacher and most proudly a member of the choir. When they lived in Florida, he was a deacon at Shiloh Baptist Church in Plant City. He also drove the church bus at Shiloh for over 10 years and made many friends every Sunday.
Ernie loved people and making them smile with his funny jokes, he always had a smile on his face and gave the very best hugs.
Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ann McSwain Cowart, Winder; his daughter, Krista Wise (David), Winder; his son, Darryl Cowart (Kim), Jefferson; his siblings, David Beasley, Dennis Beasley, Vickie Barabas and Cindy Linderman; all of Florida; five grandchildren, Katie Flamm (Nick), Hannah Jones (Michael), Jacob Cowart, Becca Given (Hunter) and Bethany Bellflower; and great-grandchildren, Nora Jones, Houston Given, and one on the way.
Funeral service: Monday, June 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Mantooth officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 19, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Vision Fund at Winder First Baptist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
