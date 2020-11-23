JEFFERSON - Ernest “Pete” Thurmond, 73, Jefferson, was born January 25, 1947 and passed away on Friday November 20, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer.
Mr. Thurmond served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Thurmond is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Myrtle Thurmond; and his son, Joshua Coggins.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Thurmond; his children, Ashley Dove and Myriah and Sean Platt; grandchildren, Cameron Dove, Jayden Dove, Riley Coggins and Anniston Platt; and his mother-in-law, Eula Magie.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society in his honor.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
