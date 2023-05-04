Ernest Timothy Usher, 63, who was born on June 22, 1959 to the late David L. Hunter and Ora D. Rowe, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023, after an extended illness.
Ernest was preceded in death by his grandparents, Valley Rae and John Hunter and Sadie Lue and Johnny Wilson; step-father, Cornelius Usher; and brother, Wesley Dewayne Usher.
He attended Jefferson City Schools and worked many years for Porter Truss until he was disabled. Most recently he worked for Citgo Service Station in Jefferson.
He joined New Salem Baptist Church at an early age. Mr. Usher enjoyed visiting other churches in the community with friends. Ernest loved working at the Citgo station where he entertained the customers with his laughter and jokes. He is known as the "lawn mower man" by the people in Jefferson. He is often seen going to work and visiting neighbors and friends using his beloved lawn mower as his transportation. He and his buddies had a weekly cook-out on Thursdays, alternating houses. He loved when it was his turn to grill under the tree.
He leaves to cherish his memories daughter, Teela (Kevin) Blackwell, Gainesville; son, Terris (Danielle Marie) Usher, Gainesville; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Ora Rowe, Jefferson; sisters, Linda (Johnny) Rakestraw, Gloria Hunter, David (Crystal) Hunter, Kelia Smith and Melissa Hunter, all of Jefferson; Adrian Usher and Trina Lipscomb, Gainesville; uncles, Rev. Fred Wilson, James Wilson, Jefferson, and Donald (Betty) Wilson, Winterville; aunts, Mary Lois Williams, Eloise (Isaac) Simpson and Lavern Mack, all of Jefferson; very special friend, Janice Tuggle; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral service: Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home. The burial will follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
