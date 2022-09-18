LULA - Ernest Willie Highfield Jr., 91, Lula, known as “Paw Paw” by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, entered rest Saturday, September 17, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Highfield was born in Maysville, a son of the late Ernest Willie Highfield Sr. and the late Nellie Irene Kent Highfield, served his country in the Korean War with the U.S. Army, was a member of Unity Christian Church and was retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Mr. Highfield was an avid bowler and Braves fan. In addition to his parents, Mr. Highfield is preceded by a brother, Stanley Highfield; and a grandson, Owen Sudderth.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Sybil Watkins Highfield, Lula; daughters, Sherry Smith, Charlene Gazaway (Doug), Sharon Davidson (Tony), Sheila Armstrong (Ken) and Shauna Sudderth (Russell); sons, Darren Highfield (Michele) and Keenan Highfield (Kim); sisters, Betty Shoufler, Frances Highfield, Margaret Highfield, Dianne Sims (Kenneth) and Brenda Wilson Vulcano (Dave); brother, Cecil Highfield; 13 grandchildren, Heath Smith (April), Taylor Duncan (Graham), Jeremy Gazaway (Sarah), Caleb Davidson (Cayla), Cody Davidson (Casey), Chelsie Stinson (Kile), Sam Highfield, Drew Highfield, Austin Schiztzinger, Anna Wise (Josh Roper), Bailey Armstrong (Grant Simonds), Andrew Armstrong and Evan Sudderth; and11 great-grandchildren, Ty Smith, Colton Smith, Theo Duncan, Cayde and Mila Davidson. Kennedie, Avaleigh and Haylee Stinson. Charleston and Collins Davidson and Oliver Roper.
Funeral service: Monday, September 19, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Ministers John Kinsey, Daniel Browning and Tommy Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in the Unity Christian Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Sam Highfield, Caleb Davidson, Cody Davidson, Andrew Armstrong, Heath Smith, Drew Highfield, Jeremy Gazaway and Evan Sudderth.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to Unity Christian Church, 70 Unity Church Circle, Maysville, Georgia 30558 or to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 2222 Gainesville, Georgia 30501.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In