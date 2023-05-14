DANIELSVILLE - Esta Merle Jordan Booth, 92, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Comer Health and Rehabilitation Center in Comer.
Mrs. Booth was born in Danielsville, on June 5, 1930, daughter of the late Oscar Jordan and the late Susie Powers Jordan. She was a supervisor having worked at Boaz and was a member of Bluestone Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Powers.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Kerry and Bobbie Jean Booth, Danielsville, Mike Booth, Comer, and Steve and Connie Booth, Danielsville; sister, Clara Bond, Danielsville; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Monday, May 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Bethel M. Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Doug Conwell officiating.
Pruitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
