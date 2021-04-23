COMER - Estelle Marie Covington, 81, Comer, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Born in Arnoldsville, she was a daughter of the late Milledge Nix and Anner Tanner Nix. Mrs. Covington thrived on time spent with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Donald “Don” Patton Jr.; and her husband, Max Covington.
Survivors include her son, Tommy Patton (Kelly); siblings, W.C. Nix and Louise Moon; grandchildren, Shannon Patton Mathis (Roger), Morgan Patton and Hunter Patton; and two great-grandchildren, Roper and McKinleigh Mathis.
Graveside service: Friday, April 23, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Rick Lewis and Donna Arrowood officiating. Pallbearers will be Ralph Garrett, Robbie Crook, Cody Threlkeld, Bubba Russell, Chris Chasteen and Donnie Burroughs.
Family to receive friends: Friday, April 23, 2021 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
