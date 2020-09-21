DANIELSVILLE - Ethel Lorene Parson, 62, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mrs. Parson was born in Danielsville on October 3, 1957, daughter of the late Darnell Parson and the late Bertie Mae Phillips Parson. She was a sorter having worked at Baker & Taylor and was a member of the Bowersville Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Wesley Norris; and sister, Alice Louise Parson.
Survivors include her husband, David Ray Norris; brother, Nathan Parson, Danielsville; sisters, Pearlie Parson, Danielsville, and Judy Hamby (Don), Danielsville; special nieces and nephews, Hannah and Andrew Willoughby, Cole and Nicole Willoughby and Eula Hamby; and several others nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Franklin Memorial Gardens-South with the Rev. Gettis Allen officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
