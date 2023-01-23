BRASELTON - Ethel Mae Bell, 82, Braselton, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Ethel loved her family and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Bell, Sr.
She is survived by her son, Gary Lee Bell Jr., Jefferson; daughters, Lyn Ragan, Jefferson, and Deborah Helms and husband Dennis Smith Jr., Braselton; sister, Vera Main, Ft. Myers Fla.; grandchildren, Michael Reagan, Gary Lee Bell III and Nichole Joyce Bell; great-grandchild, Ana Marie Bell; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating is the Rev. Blane Spence.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton Ga. 30548, 706-654-0966. lawsonfuneralhome.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In