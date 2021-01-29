MAYSVILLE - Ethel Montez Marlow, 86, Maysville, entered heaven Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville surrounded by her family.
Ethel was born October 2, 1934 in Gainesville to the late Dewitt and Gladys Brookshire Parson. She was a greeter at Walmart, but also was a homemaker. She was proud and won many awards for collecting money for Jerry’s Kids. She was a member of Free Chapel Worship Center and preceded in death by her husband, Coy Marlow; and brother, Gene Parson.
Survivors include, Darrell (Sandie) Marlow, Matthew (Natalie) Marlow, Alvin (Wendy) Marlow and David (Gwen) Marlow; daughters, Penny (Travis) Rockett, Annette Ayers and Vera (Phil) Bryson; brother, Ashley Parson; sisters, Shelvie Miller and Sandra Davis; 21 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Friday January 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Gillsville Baptist Church with the Revs. Tracy Davidson and Shannon Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kody Sloan officiating. Mrs. Marlow will lie in state from 1:30 p.m. until service time on Friday at the church.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the current pandemic please wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines for everyone’s safety.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to GEM Ministries at Gillsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 416, Gillsville, Ga. 30543.
Please share online condolences and memories with the family at www.wardsfh.com. Ward’s Funeral Home, Gainesville, is honored to serve the family of Ethel Montez Marlow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In