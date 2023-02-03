Ethel Novella Edwards Ethridge went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Ethel is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Talmadge Ethridge; and her son, Lannie Ethridge.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Lawana and Clarke Davis, Colbert; her daughter-in-law, Judy Spurlock, St. Augustine, Florida; her grandchildren, John Davis, Jeff Davis, Wendy Huffman, Jenny Lee, Becki Johnson and Jill Byram; her 19 great-grandchildren; and her four great-great-grandchildren.
Ethel was born on January 26, 1930, as the second youngest of 17 children. She was saved at an early age, and she met the love of her life when she was just 15 years old. They married a couple of years later and had two children, Lannie and Lawana. Trusting God, they went to Springfield, Missouri, to attend Baptist Bible College.
After graduation, Talmadge took a position as assistant pastor of Liberty Street Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida, where Ethel taught kindergarten. They then moved to St. Augustine, Florida, for Talmadge to pastor at Bible Baptist Church. During their 28 years there, they also started a Christian school and helped lead countless lives to Christ.
After retiring, they moved to Colbert to be close to their daughter. It was here that they served in an outreach ministry at Bluestone Baptist Church.
Talmadge and Ethel were an inseparable unit until his passing in December 2017. Ethel loved to fish, and you could always find her in the stands at one of her great grandkids’ games. She loved Jesus and spent her life ministering and telling others about Christ. She will be missed greatly by all, but we know we will see her again one day in Heaven.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Bluestone Baptist Church, 3942 Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville, Ga.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 2-3 p.m. at the church.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
