Eudene Tindell, daughter of the late W. A. "Ott" and Reba Healan, passed away on February 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Waymon Tindell, from Tennessee. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Bellmalene Davis, Stone Mountain, and Hazel McNeal, Hoschton; two brothers, W. A. Healan Jr., Auburn, and LeRoy Healan, Mableton. She retired from Bell South after 30 years of service.
She is survived by her son, Ted P. Tindell, New Orleans, Louisiana; a brother, Horace Healan, Hoschton; and many nieces and nephews of Georgia and Tennessee. She leaves behind many neighbors and good friends on White Street. She was fond of telling people “It was the best street in Hoschton.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Ricky Thrasher officiating. Interment will be in the Hoschton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to The Friends of Braselton West Jackson Library, 15 Brassie Lane, Braselton, Ga. 30517 or Jackson County Senior Center Meals on Wheels, 151 General Jackson Drive, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
