MAYSVILLE - Eugen Paul Horst Eckstein, 81, Maysville, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Born on May 5, 1941 in Schwabisch Gmund, Germany, Mr. Eckstein was the son of the late Eugen and Anna Seitzer Eckstein. He was the widower of Peggy Joyce Rentz Eckstein, a tool and dye maker with Kato Springs, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Talmo.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Gretel Brecht, Eugenie Rogers, Hertha Betz and Sigi Grieser.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Margie Gibbs and Paul and Michelle Eckstein; daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Denise Peters and Sharon and Ott Martin; sisters, Anneliese Schneider and Karin Frank; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home with the Rev. David Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at the Holly Springs Methodist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 21-27

