STATHAM - Eugene Charles Raab, 75, Statham, was surrounded by his love ones as he was called home to be with Jesus on Monday, June 27,2022.
Gene or Geno as he was known by family and friends was born February 15, 1947, in Queens N.Y., to the late Albert and Dorothy Raab. He graduated from Miami Dade High School, Miami, Fla., and went on to study culinary at the Lindsey Hopkins School of Baking and Cooking, Miami, Fla.
Gene honorably served his country from 1965-1971 in the U.S. Navy, stationed on the U.S.S. Simon Lake Submarine Tender in Holy Loch Scotland. Following his service, he went on to have an amazing 30-year career as a chef, which allowed him to be on the cover of the Travel Host Magazine celebrating their 20th year while working for Mansene's in Miami, Fla.
Gene's love language was food, it didn’t matter whether he was congratulating you on an accomplishment, wishing you happy birthday, get well soon or just plain trying to cheer you up, you didn’t leave until you were "as full as a tick".
He loved football, loved a good underdog and loved his family more. He leaves his family knowing he led a full and wonderful life.
Gene leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 20 years, Stephanie Raab; four children, Deborah (Stan) Howard, David (Regina) Raab, Shelby (Michael) Elrod and Spencer (Kortney) Cleghorn; four grandchildren, Debonny Meagher, Blaine Elrod, Bella Elrod and Addison Cleghorn; two sisters and his brother, Dorthy Triantafilon, Sandy Jacobs and Robert "Lucky" Raab.
The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers in the coming days, per Gene's wishes there will be no service as he felt all his loved ones saw him prior to his passing.
Junior E. Flanigan, Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133, is in charge of arrangements. jeflanigan@flaniganfuneralhome.com.
