JEFFERSON - Eugene Fortner, 82, Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Fortner was born September 11, 1938 in Jackson County. He was the son of the late Oscar William Fortner and Lelia Elizabeth (Gunter) Fortner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Ruth Munn; and a son, Edward Eugene Fortner.
He is survived by his children, Christine and Terry McDaniel, Braselton, Shirley and Mike Palmer, Jefferson, and Johnny Fortner and Kim Palmer, Talmo; 12 grandchildren, Tammy Parr and Eddie King, Jefferson, Genia Green and Rusty Parker, Braselton, Jason McDaniel, Braselton, Crystal and Kenny Alford, Athens, A.J. Fortner, Nicholson, Christopher Fortner, Jefferson, Willy Fortner and Misty Forbs, Nicholson, Kayla Ray and Ryan, Gainesville, Kristina Fortner, Braselton, Katie Palmer McDaniel and Junior, Auburn, Johnathan Fortner, Hoschton, and Christina McDaniel and Donald Ivy, Hoschton; his 28 great-grandchildren, Chelsea Fields and Jason, Savannah Bray, Owen and Payton Green, Chandler and Clarissa McDaniel, Bella, Chloe and Nathaniel Alford, Sophia, Sady Fortner, Scarlet Edidson, Isabel Fortner, Zandra Fortner, Leigha, Thomas and Kaylee Ray, Ava Lynn Fortner, Charlie, Sabastan and Lilian Fortner, Morgan, Jase Mason and Wyatt McDaniel and Levi and Brooklyn Ivy; six great-great-grandchildren, Haven, Bently and Gannon, Everligh and Amelia Bray; nine nieces; and six nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel. Interment to follow in White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 6, 2021 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53 Braselton, Georgia 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In