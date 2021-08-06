On Sunday morning, August 1, 2021, our wonderful, precious Dad, Eugene “Gene” Albin Sapp, 88, went to Heaven. He passed peacefully at his home in Athens, where he and mom lived together for almost 69 years.
Gene was born on October 17, 1932 to Vincent and Desma Sapp of Cary. He was the fourth of five children. All have passed now, but many nephews and nieces remain. Being raised on a small farm in rural Georgia during the depression, Gene was taught the values of hard work, a job well done, honesty and determination. These would serve him well in the years to come.
After he graduated from high school, he joined the Army and served his country during the Korean Conflict. Discharged from the Army, he married Mary Lou Kesler, from Athens, where they lived together for almost 69 years. During those early years, Gene worked as a body repairman for a local auto dealership. At the same time, he attended the University of Georgia night school, graduating in 1964 with a degree in business administration. In 1972, Gene along with his four sons and a brother-in-law, started the family run business, Modern Body Shop, which continues to serve the Athens area.
Dad was a strong, faithful Christian man. He loved his savior, Jesus Christ. As an elder at Crossroads Community Church, he attended and served faithfully with his family for over 50 years. He was a true ambassador for Christ. His smile and laughter were infectious. He loved people and enjoyed helping all that he could. He was the greatest Dad anyone could ever want. He loved our mother with all his heart, loved his kids, grandkids and great- grandkids to the very end. His strong admonition was to give your heart to Jesus, love Him with all your might, and someday you will get to go live with Jesus, just as our Daddy did this past Sunday morning.
We are thankful for all he taught us, the example he set before us and how to live a faithful and true life. We are grateful for his never-ending love, his generosity, kindness and care for all his family. We know Dad heard these words from His Lord: “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joys of your Lord.”
Thank you, Daddy, you are the best. We all love you so much.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Kesler Sapp; four sons and four daughters-in-law (whom he called daughters), Morris and Joy Sapp, Lamar and Tracie Sapp, David and Cathy Sapp and Jeff and Carol Sapp; 11 grandchildren, Kellie and Adam Speir, Kerrie and Matt Lang, Whitney and Briana Sapp, Taylor and Charles Merritt, Andrew and Kari Sapp, Amanda and Gabe Martin, Nate and Christy Sapp, Lauren and Kevin Cash, Todd and Jennifer Sapp, Vince and Jenna Sapp and Jake and Annie Kate Sapp; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 550 Harve Mathis Road, Athens, Ga. 30601. The burial will take place at New Hope Worship Center, just south of Royston on U.S. 29.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church. at 12 noon.
Flowers are accepted or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Community Church Children's Department, 550 Harve Mathis Road, Athens, Ga. 30601.
Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In