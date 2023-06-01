Eugene “Gene” Lackey, 88, a prodigious storyteller, father and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Gene Lackey was born to Lee Lackey and Naomi Kleghorn Lackey in Ila on March 21, 1935, the 9th of their 10 children.
Gene lit up every room and brought love and laughter to many. He was a graduate of Ila High School class of 1953 where he was a 4-year basketball letterman.
Gene went on to work for Harmony Grove Mills in Commerce before starting his illustrious sales career at Life and Casualty Insurance. Gene was also a top performing salesman with General Cigar before retiring from Swisher International with distinction in 2000.
Gene was a faithful follower of Christ and a member of Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church. He loved to help other people, tell stories about his youth, and impress the ladies with his sharp wit. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and a life-long fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves. He read daily and continued learning until his final months.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, Lee and Naomi; brothers, Tom and Henry; sisters, Barbara, Ruth, Betty and Bonnie; and grandson, Jason Lackey.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Sam) Green, Watkinsville, and their children, Colt, Sawyer, and Samantha; son, Danny (Stephanie) Lackey, Watkinsville, and his children, Chris and Dusty; step-daughter, Wanda (Doug) Bond, Commerce, and their children, Tyson, Elliott, Dillon, Connor and Wyatt; and great-grandchildren, Nick, Lauren, Sadie, Max and Avery Green, Brandon and Savannah Lackey, and Lukas and Dougy Bond.
Special thanks to Highland Hills Village for their dedication, outstanding service and many friendships over the years.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens West with Craig Topple officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In