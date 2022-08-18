COMER - Eugene Joseph Cruickshank, 90, Comer, died on Monday, August 15, 2022.
Born in Vermont to the late Ronald Cruickshank and Evelyn Mercier Cruickshank, Eugene served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He saw significant overseas service during the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam. He rose to the rank of Major and retired after a distinguished military career.
Eugene may have been born a Yankee, but he became a Southerner. He loved nothing more than working outside on his 20-acre farm, which he kept in pristine condition. He had a heart for animals and kept horses, dogs and cats. He also enjoyed golf and played in several local charity tournaments. He was a member of the Marine Corps Mustang Association.
Above all, he was a loving husband, married for over 65 years to the love of his life, Claudette, who he cared for tirelessly throughout her struggle with dementia. He was also an outstanding father and grandfather who was always there with a helping hand.
Along with his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Claudette Beaulieu Cruickshank; daughter, Lynn Cruickshank; and son, Glenn Cruickshank.
He is survived by his son, Dale (Joyce) Cruickshank; daughters, Bonnie (Steve) Cruickshank-Lind and Alida Merritt; grandchildren, Heather Wofford, Elise Lind, Stephen Lind, Travis Lind, Meredith Lind, Aubrey Bellamy, Cameron Cruickshank, and Amber Cruickshank; and several great-grandchildren.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
