AUBURN - Eugene “Mac” McConnell Foster, 82, Auburn, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
He was born on February 5, 1940 in Gainesville. Eugene served in the United States Army and was in the Vietnam War. He attended college in Gainesville and graduated from the University of Georgia with a Masters degree in finance. Eugene retired from being a salesman for Bell South. Eugene was an avid golfer and worked for The Legends Golf Course after retirement. He was a beloved member of the Midway United Methodist Church in Auburn.
Eugene is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Eugene Foster and Charlsey Beatrice McConnell; his wife, Edda Schulz Foster; daughter, Charlsey Standridge; and his sister, Sarah Anderson.
Eugene is survived by his two sons, Tim Foster (Skeeter), Chelsey, Ala., and Tom Foster (Alisha), Watkinsville; brother, John Anderson Foster, Gainesville; 12 grandchildren, Michael Standridge, Dean Standridge, Emily Russell, Holly Foster, Joey Foster, Shannon Foster, Sharon Foster, Whitney Foster, Spencer Foster, Landon Foster, Brody Foster and Blake Foster; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday November 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Midway United Methodist Church in Auburn.
Flowers may be delivered to the Midway United Methodist Church in Auburn.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Foster family.
