STATHAM - Eugenia Howard Hayes, 83, Statham, entered rest Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Mrs. Hayes was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Ernest Lee Howard and the late Alma Carruth Howard. Mrs. Hayes was a seamstress and a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Dean Hayes, Statham; one son, George Douglas Pinion Jr. (Leslie), Talmo; three grandchildren, Logan, Kaden and Tate Pinion; and brother, Dwight Howard, Dawsonville.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Gilstrap officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 12:30–2:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Eugenia Howard Hayes to the Ebenezer Methodist Church, 1368 Ebenezer Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
