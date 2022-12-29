DANIELSVILLE - Eunice Fowler Chastain, 89, Danielsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Brown Health and Rehabilitation in Royston.
Mrs. Chastain was born on October 30, 1933, in Royston, daughter of the late Ezra Fowler and the late Livy Berryman Fowler. She was a homemaker and attended Danielsville Evangelical Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Chastain; daughter, Melinda Kay Martin; and eight brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Dylan Bellamy, Danielsville, Michael Hall, Bowman, and Dustin Bellamy, Lakeland, Fla.; and sister, Evette Cleveland, Danielsville.
Funeral service: Monday, January 2, 2023, at 12 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Cleveland officiating. Interment will follow in the New Hope Worship Center Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 2, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
