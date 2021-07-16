ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - Eunice McCown Thorne, 94, widow of James H. Thorne, Anderson, South Carolina (formerly of Selma, N.C.), passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at her residence.
Born in Anderson, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Major Augustus and Eunice Jones McCown. Mrs. Thorne worked as a court stenographer at the Anderson County Courthouse for 12 years and then worked at Anderson College for 28 years. She was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Stephen D. Thorne; four brothers, Dean, Kenny, Raymond and Sam McCown; and a sister, Ethel McCown.
She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Thorne; daughter-in-law, Sue Thorne Schwarting (Captain Richard Schwarting, USN retired); and two grandchildren, Katie Schwarting and 1st Lt. Phillip Schwarting [USMC]. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, S.C. 29621, Fellowship Baptist Church, 1500 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, S.C. 29621, or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, S.C. 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com, is in charge of arrangements.
